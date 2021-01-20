Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) Lowered to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on MESO. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on shares of Mesoblast in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a neutral rating to a sell rating and increased their target price for the stock from $5.50 to $7.50 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Maxim Group downgraded shares of Mesoblast from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $15.79.

Get Mesoblast alerts:

NASDAQ MESO opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Mesoblast has a 1 year low of $3.12 and a 1 year high of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of -10.74 and a beta of 3.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.58.

Mesoblast (NASDAQ:MESO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.17). Mesoblast had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a negative net margin of 591.00%. The business had revenue of $1.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.03 million. On average, research analysts expect that Mesoblast will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Mesoblast by 8.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Mesoblast in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 16.0% in the third quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 32,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $603,000 after buying an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in Mesoblast by 10.9% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 51,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 5,091 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Mesoblast Company Profile

Mesoblast Limited, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes allogeneic cellular medicines. The company offers products in the areas of cardiovascular, spine orthopedic disorder, oncology, hematology, and immune-mediated and inflammatory diseases. Its proprietary regenerative medicine technology platform is based on specialized cells known as mesenchymal lineage adult stem cells.

Read More: What is a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Mesoblast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mesoblast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.