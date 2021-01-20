Metacoin Reaches Market Cap of $97.24 Million (MTC)

Metacoin (CURRENCY:MTC) traded down 37.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 20th. Metacoin has a total market cap of $97.24 million and approximately $64,420.00 worth of Metacoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Metacoin has traded 23.2% lower against the dollar. One Metacoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0908 or 0.00000260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.36 or 0.00061178 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $187.17 or 0.00536055 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005708 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0831 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.40 or 0.00044097 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002866 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,373.97 or 0.03934961 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.77 or 0.00016515 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00012948 BTC.

About Metacoin

Metacoin (CRYPTO:MTC) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. Metacoin’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,071,281,652 coins. Metacoin’s official Twitter account is @Docademic and its Facebook page is accessible here. Metacoin’s official website is metacoin.network.

Metacoin Coin Trading

Metacoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Metacoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Metacoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Metacoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

