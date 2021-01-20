Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Short Interest Update

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 397,400 shares, an increase of 18.3% from the December 15th total of 335,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 215,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

MEI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Methode Electronics in a report on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded Methode Electronics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Methode Electronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.75.

MEI opened at $40.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 1.28. Methode Electronics has a 1 year low of $21.76 and a 1 year high of $42.79. The company has a current ratio of 3.43, a quick ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.41.

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $300.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $276.58 million. Methode Electronics had a return on equity of 16.19% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Methode Electronics will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.10%.

In other news, Director Lawrence B. Skatoff sold 7,000 shares of Methode Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total value of $261,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,008,180. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anil Shetty sold 15,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.94, for a total value of $595,885.64. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 91,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,452,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,706 shares of company stock valued at $1,316,026. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QV Investors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Methode Electronics during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the third quarter valued at about $95,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 288.4% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,306 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 3,940 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Methode Electronics during the second quarter valued at about $232,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Methode Electronics by 140.6% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,841 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Methode Electronics Company Profile

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

