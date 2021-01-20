MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $34.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “MGM Growth Properties LLC is a real estate investment trust. The company is engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of destination entertainment and leisure resorts which include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings. MGM Growth Properties LLC is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on MGP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MGM Growth Properties from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Robert W. Baird began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an outperform rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $32.00 to $36.50 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Loop Capital began coverage on MGM Growth Properties in a report on Monday, November 16th. They set a hold rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on MGM Growth Properties from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. MGM Growth Properties currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $33.28.

NYSE:MGP opened at $31.11 on Tuesday. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $11.43 and a 12-month high of $34.37. The company has a quick ratio of 7.69, a current ratio of 7.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 0.76. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.05.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.29). MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 1.15% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $194.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $195.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a boost from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is currently 83.69%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MGP. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties during the first quarter worth approximately $170,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 9.8% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,022,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $191,069,000 after buying an additional 624,451 shares during the period. Man Group plc bought a new stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties in the second quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 12.3% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $348,000 after buying an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 14.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 9,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

