Michael Brauser Sells 240,000 Shares of Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) Stock

Red Violet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDVT) major shareholder Michael Brauser sold 240,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total transaction of $5,880,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Michael Brauser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Michael Brauser sold 136,119 shares of Red Violet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $3,471,034.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:RDVT opened at $24.21 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $25.96 and its 200 day moving average is $21.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 3.36 and a current ratio of 3.36. The company has a market capitalization of $294.15 million, a P/E ratio of -27.83 and a beta of 0.68. Red Violet, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.49 and a fifty-two week high of $28.89.

Red Violet (NASDAQ:RDVT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.27 million during the quarter. Red Violet had a negative return on equity of 17.39% and a negative net margin of 28.21%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Red Violet by 472.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC raised its stake in Red Violet by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 82,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Red Violet by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,413,000 after acquiring an additional 3,723 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Red Violet in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Red Violet Company Profile

Red Violet, Inc, a software and services company, specializes in data fusion and analytics providing cloud-based mission-critical information solutions to enterprises in the United States. It offers idiCORE, an investigative solution used to address various organizational challenges, which include due diligence, risk mitigation, identity authentication, and legislative compliance; and FOREWARN, an app-based solution that provides instant knowledge before face-to-face engagement with a consumer, and help professionals to identify and mitigate risk.

