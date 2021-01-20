Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Position Boosted by Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.

Valicenti Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 45,177 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.3% of Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Valicenti Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Command Bank boosted its stake in Microsoft by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 18,435 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $1,726,000. Vivid Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Microsoft by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 5,873 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,306,000 after acquiring an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 16,693 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stokes Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Stokes Capital Advisors LLC now owns 32,112 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $7,142,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $216.44 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $132.52 and a 12-month high of $232.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average of $217.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.97.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The software giant reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.29. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company had revenue of $37.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.67 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 17th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.89%.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.43, for a total transaction of $6,372,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 189,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,162,865.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 104,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.52, for a total transaction of $23,253,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,392,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $309,875,343.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 334,500 shares of company stock valued at $74,142,240. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have issued reports on MSFT. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $255.00 target price (up previously from $235.00) on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $236.71.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

