Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer Sells 17,500 Shares

Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) CEO Peter Bauer sold 17,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.13, for a total value of $772,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Peter Bauer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.79, for a total value of $373,425.00.

On Friday, December 18th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $2,340,000.00.

On Monday, December 14th, Peter Bauer sold 45,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $2,250,000.00.

On Monday, December 7th, Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of Mimecast stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $355,275.00.

On Wednesday, November 18th, Peter Bauer sold 25,000 shares of Mimecast stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.32, for a total transaction of $1,083,000.00.

MIME opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average is $46.22. Mimecast Limited has a 52-week low of $25.14 and a 52-week high of $59.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business had revenue of $122.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MIME. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Mimecast from $77.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Summit Insights downgraded Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mimecast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MIME. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Mimecast during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 3,489 shares during the last quarter. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

