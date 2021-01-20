Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) Shares Acquired by Mirador Capital Partners LP

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its position in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 30,921 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 657 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the first quarter worth about $49,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mimecast in the third quarter worth about $68,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 241.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,380 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Mimecast by 747.1% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,956 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Mimecast alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on MIME shares. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Mimecast from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Mimecast from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Mimecast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Mimecast from $49.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mimecast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.42.

In other Mimecast news, CRO Dino Dimarino sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.55, for a total transaction of $200,475.00. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 8,393 shares in the company, valued at approximately $373,908.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $1,548,750.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,010,595 shares in the company, valued at $44,718,828.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 287,000 shares of company stock worth $13,771,950. 9.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of MIME stock opened at $44.32 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $51.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. Mimecast Limited has a one year low of $25.14 and a one year high of $59.48. The firm has a market cap of $2.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 184.67, a P/E/G ratio of 4.96 and a beta of 1.34.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $122.69 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $121.19 million. Mimecast had a net margin of 3.44% and a return on equity of 7.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Limited provides cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. The company offers Mimecast Email Security solution, which protects against the delivery of malware, malicious URLs and attachments, spam, viruses, impersonation attacks, phishing, and spear-phishing attacks, including business email compromise, identity theft, extortion, fraud, and other attacks, while also preventing data leaks and other internal threats, as well as provides awareness training services.

Read More: What are defining characteristics of a correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Mimecast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mimecast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.