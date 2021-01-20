MINDOL Trading 1.3% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MIN)

MINDOL (CURRENCY:MIN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 20th. One MINDOL coin can currently be purchased for about $0.39 or 0.00001093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, MINDOL has traded down 1.3% against the US dollar. MINDOL has a market cap of $66.25 million and $499,503.00 worth of MINDOL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.75 or 0.00341119 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.65 or 0.00030079 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00004130 BTC.

InflationCoin (IFLT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $523.63 or 0.01479276 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0159 or 0.00000045 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Xriba (XRA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About MINDOL

MIN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. MINDOL’s total supply is 240,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 171,240,814 coins. The official website for MINDOL is mindol.net. MINDOL’s official Twitter account is @Minerals_dev and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “According to Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry survey, the market size of the content industry such as Japanese movies, animation, TV programs, music, games, etc. is said to be about 12 trillion yen. However, this is only for the domestic market. It is also said that the scale of the market spreading across the world is tens of times that. For example, more than 230,000 visitors from all over Europe come to the “Japan Expo”. A festival of Japanese culture is held every year in France and other countries as well. Japanese subculture, commonly referred to geek culture, has prevailed across the world with a spread of the Internet, and has become competitive contents that the Japanese government promoted as Cool Japan strategy. “

MINDOL Coin Trading

MINDOL can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

