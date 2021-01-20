MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ) Stock Price Up 13.6%

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:YGMZ) rose 13.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.68 and last traded at $12.04. Approximately 126,963 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 102,906 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.69.

About MingZhu Logistics (NASDAQ:YGMZ)

MingZhu Logistics Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides trucking and delivery services using its truckload fleet and subcontractors in the People's Republic of China. The company provides dedicated truckload services to sizeable logistics companies, freight forwarders, and warehouse operators.

