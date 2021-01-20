Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 1,204 Shares of Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Thomson Reuters Co. (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,325 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Thomson Reuters were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Thomson Reuters by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 13,483 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,514 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,587 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $286,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Thomson Reuters by 123.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 553 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. 20.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Thomson Reuters stock opened at $80.49 on Wednesday. Thomson Reuters Co. has a one year low of $52.23 and a one year high of $89.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $80.68 and its 200 day moving average is $77.95. The stock has a market cap of $40.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.41, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Thomson Reuters (NYSE:TRI) (TSE:TRI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The business services provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Thomson Reuters had a return on equity of 8.89% and a net margin of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Thomson Reuters’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Thomson Reuters Co. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

TRI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Thomson Reuters from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. TD Securities increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. National Bank Financial raised Thomson Reuters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Thomson Reuters from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.36.

Thomson Reuters Corporation provides news and business information services to professionals in the United States, Other Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. It operates through five segments: Legal Professionals, Corporates, Tax & Accounting Professionals, Reuters News, and Global Print.

