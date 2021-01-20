Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Acquires 13,418 Shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) by 35.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,229 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,418 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 119.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,585,337 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $140,816,000 after buying an additional 2,497,867 shares during the period. Prudential PLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 185.7% in the third quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 4,093,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $125,724,000 after buying an additional 2,660,800 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 38.6% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,883,671 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,558,000 after buying an additional 802,493 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 2.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,019,673 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $62,025,000 after buying an additional 50,370 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 949,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,166,000 after buying an additional 149,375 shares during the period. 91.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CF. UBS Group decreased their price target on CF Industries from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Cleveland Research raised CF Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on CF Industries from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on CF Industries from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CF Industries has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.73.

In related news, Director Celso L. White purchased 815 shares of CF Industries stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.03 per share, for a total transaction of $30,994.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,191 shares in the company, valued at $425,593.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:CF opened at $44.99 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.53. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.73 and a 1 year high of $47.00. The company has a market capitalization of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.28.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $872.61 million. CF Industries had a net margin of 7.00% and a return on equity of 5.14%. CF Industries’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About CF Industries

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and distributes nitrogen fertilizers and other nitrogen products worldwide. Its principal nitrogen fertilizer products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate solution, and ammonium nitrate. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products, as well as compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

