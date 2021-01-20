Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Buys 447 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,543 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,131,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and by 75.0% in the third quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Adams Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the third quarter worth $55,000. 75.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on LLY. Truist increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $182.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Mizuho upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $164.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Eli Lilly and from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $147.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.00.

NYSE LLY opened at $198.48 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.27. Eli Lilly and Company has a twelve month low of $117.06 and a twelve month high of $199.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The company has a market capitalization of $189.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.43, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $5.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.87 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.71%. This is an increase from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Eli Lilly and’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.97, for a total value of $39,053,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 110,807,418 shares in the company, valued at $20,606,855,525.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers endocrinology products for diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and paediatric growth conditions. The company also provides neuroscience products for treating depressive disorder, diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain, anxiety disorder, fibromyalgia, and chronic musculoskeletal pain; migraine and episodic cluster headache; attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder; and schizophrenia.

