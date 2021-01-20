Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Has $2.82 Million Stake in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,294 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elm Partners Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Elm Partners Management LLC now owns 197,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,873,000 after purchasing an additional 32,807 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 5,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,560,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 199.4% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 152,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,617,000 after buying an additional 101,287 shares in the last quarter.

Get Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA HYLB opened at $50.13 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.81. Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $38.04 and a 52 week high of $50.66.

Featured Article: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xtrackers USD High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.