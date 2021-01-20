Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 240 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 6.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $2,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Northstar Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Netflix by 326.9% during the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,907,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. First Command Bank lifted its stake in Netflix by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. First Command Bank now owns 525 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Oxinas Partners Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $497,000. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $479,000. 79.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NFLX opened at $501.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $513.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $502.65. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $290.25 and a 52 week high of $575.37. The company has a market capitalization of $221.68 billion, a PE ratio of 80.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The Internet television network reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 11.78% and a return on equity of 31.48%. The company had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Rodolphe Belmer sold 2,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $488.52, for a total value of $1,043,478.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,031.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 21,119 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.89, for a total transaction of $9,881,368.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 460,566 shares of company stock valued at $241,501,445 in the last three months. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

NFLX has been the topic of several analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Netflix from $590.00 to $634.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Netflix from $575.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Netflix from $530.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on Netflix from $650.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price target on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, January 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $543.08.

Netflix, Inc provides subscription streaming entertainment service. It offers TV series, documentaries, and feature films across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of Internet-connected screens, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

