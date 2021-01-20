Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Purchases 255 Shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:WH) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 56,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WH. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $59,000. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $64,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $71,000. Finally, Pictet & Cie Europe SA purchased a new stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth $201,000. 93.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WH opened at $61.39 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $58.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.14, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -127.90, a P/E/G ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.73. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.50 and a 12-month high of $63.33.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:WH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.06. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 2.50% and a positive return on equity of 21.25%. The company had revenue of $337.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $366.25 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 14th. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.76%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 30th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Gordon Haskett upped their target price on shares of Wyndham Hotels & Resorts from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Wyndham Hotels & Resorts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.69.

In related news, insider Mary R. Falvey sold 31,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.88, for a total value of $1,617,514.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Lepage sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.91, for a total transaction of $91,671.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 64,306 shares of company stock worth $3,500,553 over the last three months. 1.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Profile

Wyndham Hotels & Resorts, Inc operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates a portfolio of 20 hotel brands, including Super 8, Days Inn, Ramada, Microtel, La Quinta, Baymont, Wingate, AmericInn, Hawthorn Suites, Trademark Collection, and Wyndham. Its Hotel Franchising segments licenses its lodging brands and provides related services to third-party hotel owners and others.

