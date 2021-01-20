Miracle Mile Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF)

Miracle Mile Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NASDAQ:PFF) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 101,077 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,115 shares during the quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF were worth $3,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFF. Man Group plc purchased a new stake in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $301,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 56.7% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 38,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 13,923 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 19.4% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 104,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 16,920 shares during the last quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Summit Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after buying an additional 17,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky raised its position in iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 72,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF stock opened at $38.30 on Wednesday. iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF has a one year low of $23.85 and a one year high of $38.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $38.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.48.

iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Preferred Stock ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P U.S. Preferred Stock Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of a select group of preferred stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE), NYSE Arca, Inc (NYSE Arca), NYSE Amex, NASDAQ Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market or NASDAQ Capital Market.

