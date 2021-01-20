Mirador Capital Partners LP Buys 1,222 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 37,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,222 shares during the quarter. AbbVie accounts for 1.1% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $3,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 118.4% during the third quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Roble Belko & Company Inc increased its stake in shares of AbbVie by 70.8% during the third quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.49% of the company’s stock.

ABBV has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on AbbVie from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. Mizuho boosted their target price on AbbVie from $111.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on AbbVie in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.50.

NYSE:ABBV opened at $112.18 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38. AbbVie Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.55 and a 12-month high of $113.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $106.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $96.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $198.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 30th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.08. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The firm had revenue of $12.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.33 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. This is a boost from AbbVie’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.17%.

In other AbbVie news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $2,655,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Richard A. Gonzalez sold 231,604 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.88, for a total value of $22,437,795.52. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

