Mirador Capital Partners LP Grows Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCP) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,077 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,320 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF comprises about 1.4% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF worth $5,161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 10,512.6% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,463,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,440,597 shares during the period. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,785,000. Marietta Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at about $9,132,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 18.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,704,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,104,000 after purchasing an additional 268,629 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 733,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,391,000 after purchasing an additional 189,249 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSCP opened at $22.50 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2025 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.60 and a 52 week high of $22.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.45.

