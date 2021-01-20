Mirador Capital Partners LP Has $8.12 Million Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,853 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,973 shares during the period. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF makes up 2.2% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $8,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 36,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 21,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 27,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 705 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 4,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 39.1% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period.

Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $23.28 on Wednesday. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.19 and a fifty-two week high of $24.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $23.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.04.

