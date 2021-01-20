Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Holdings in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Mirador Capital Partners LP grew its holdings in shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 98,832 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,648 shares during the quarter. The Blackstone Group makes up 1.8% of Mirador Capital Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $6,405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 5,401 shares during the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 60.7% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 44,463 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 2,190.1% in the 4th quarter. Perkins Coie Trust Co now owns 5,107 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,884 shares during the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter worth about $1,128,000. Finally, Cottage Street Advisors LLC increased its holdings in The Blackstone Group by 501.9% in the 4th quarter. Cottage Street Advisors LLC now owns 72,232 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,681,000 after acquiring an additional 60,232 shares during the last quarter. 59.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:BX opened at $64.41 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $63.57 and a 200 day moving average of $56.60. The company has a market capitalization of $43.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20 and a beta of 1.33. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $65.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The asset manager reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.42 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BX shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer raised The Blackstone Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on The Blackstone Group from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Piper Sandler started coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.96.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Bdc Holdings Llc bought 997,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $25.00 per share, for a total transaction of $24,948,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III purchased 42,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.93 per share, for a total transaction of $1,481,905.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

