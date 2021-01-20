Mirador Capital Partners LP Increases Stock Position in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) by 4.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in McGrath RentCorp were worth $979,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MGRC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 38.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,907,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 963.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 4.1% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 154,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,363,000 after buying an additional 6,042 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 60.3% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 14,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP raised its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 47.2% in the second quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 9,562 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $516,000 after buying an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. 81.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, VP John P. Skenesky sold 2,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.03, for a total transaction of $174,151.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 11,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,285.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David M. Whitney sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.06, for a total transaction of $256,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,205.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,700 shares of company stock valued at $812,269 in the last ninety days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of McGrath RentCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th.

NASDAQ:MGRC opened at $71.87 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 1-year low of $44.32 and a 1-year high of $83.95.

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.13. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 17.03% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The firm had revenue of $156.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $151.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. McGrath RentCorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 14th. McGrath RentCorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.75%.

McGrath RentCorp

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

