Mirador Capital Partners LP Purchases 938 Shares of 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG)

Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,377 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in 10x Genomics were worth $2,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA boosted its stake in 10x Genomics by 49.7% in the 3rd quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in 10x Genomics in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.84% of the company’s stock.

Get 10x Genomics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TXG. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 10x Genomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $165.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on 10x Genomics in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 10x Genomics from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.64.

Shares of TXG opened at $182.22 on Wednesday. 10x Genomics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.78 and a 12-month high of $184.17. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.89. The stock has a market cap of $18.29 billion, a PE ratio of -134.98 and a beta of 1.39.

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 19.98% and a negative net margin of 51.27%. The business had revenue of $71.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.71 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that 10x Genomics, Inc. will post -1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.93, for a total value of $1,399,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 890,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,603,187.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director John R. Stuelpnagel sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.98, for a total value of $1,019,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 510,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,430,164.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 160,238 shares of company stock valued at $22,885,621. Insiders own 13.28% of the company’s stock.

10x Genomics Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. Its company offers chromium instruments, enzymes, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumable products.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 10x Genomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXG).

Receive News & Ratings for 10x Genomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 10x Genomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.