Mirador Capital Partners LP Raises Holdings in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR)

Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 532,942 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 95,759 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.43% of Extreme Networks worth $3,672,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. RMB Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 801.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 13,388 shares during the last quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new position in shares of Extreme Networks during the third quarter worth about $84,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Remi Thomas sold 23,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $149,500.00. Also, Director Raj Khanna purchased 10,000 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.43 per share, with a total value of $44,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 179,883 shares in the company, valued at approximately $796,881.69. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 137,677 shares of company stock valued at $899,578. Insiders own 3.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXTR opened at $7.93 on Wednesday. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $8.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $975.49 million, a PE ratio of -9.67 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Extreme Networks had a negative return on equity of 114.29% and a negative net margin of 10.55%. The company had revenue of $235.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.70 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley raised their price target on Extreme Networks from $9.00 to $9.50 in a report on Friday, October 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Extreme Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Extreme Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.30.

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

