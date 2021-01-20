Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 10,081 Shares of Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND)

Mirador Capital Partners LP reduced its position in Lemonade, Inc. (NYSE:LMND) by 30.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,554 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,081 shares during the period. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in Lemonade were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in Lemonade in the 3rd quarter valued at about $249,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,072,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,250,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $129,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lemonade during the 3rd quarter valued at about $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMND opened at $142.64 on Wednesday. Lemonade, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.11 and a 12 month high of $188.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $119.52 and a 200-day moving average of $76.13.

Lemonade (NYSE:LMND) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $17.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lemonade, Inc. will post -4.36 EPS for the current year.

In other Lemonade news, CEO Daniel A. Schreiber sold 77,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.20, for a total value of $4,450,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 868,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,689,239.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jorge Espinel sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.57, for a total value of $1,151,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,151,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,062,315 shares of company stock valued at $97,580,523.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lemonade from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Lemonade from $71.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Lemonade in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lemonade from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.80.

Lemonade, Inc provides various insurance products in the United States and Europe. Its insurance products cover stolen or damaged property, and personal liability that protects its customers if they are responsible for an accident or damage to another person or their property. The company also offers landlord insurance policies to condo and co-op owners who rent out their property to protect their real and personal properties.

