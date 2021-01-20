Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 10,318 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lessened its position in Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,318 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned about 0.25% of Tabula Rasa HealthCare worth $2,502,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TRHC. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 122.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 54.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,528 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,381,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,606,000 after purchasing an additional 61,876 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $484,000 after purchasing an additional 1,819 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,038,000 after purchasing an additional 12,816 shares during the period.

In other news, President Orsula V. Knowlton sold 1,696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.21, for a total transaction of $68,196.16. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 732,639 shares in the company, valued at $29,459,414.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 6,033 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $241,320.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,223 shares in the company, valued at $1,328,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 60,021 shares of company stock worth $2,461,631 over the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TRHC. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $59.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $65.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet cut shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, Truist lowered their target price on shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $61.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tabula Rasa HealthCare presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.50.

NASDAQ:TRHC opened at $51.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -19.42 and a beta of 1.05. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.12 and a 12 month high of $69.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.17.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $70.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $75.81 million. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative net margin of 19.48% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. Tabula Rasa HealthCare’s quarterly revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides patient-specific and data-driven technology and solutions in the field of medication safety in the United States. The company's proprietary Medication Risk Mitigation Matrix delivers a multi-drug review, which identifies medication-related risks.

