Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 148 Shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC)

Mirador Capital Partners LP decreased its stake in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,126 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 148 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP’s holdings in KLA were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its position in shares of KLA by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of KLA by 59.9% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 219 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of KLA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. 88.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get KLA alerts:

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $314.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $268.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $221.54. The company has a market cap of $48.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.72. KLA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.19 and a fifty-two week high of $316.80.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.48 billion. KLA had a return on equity of 65.49% and a net margin of 21.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.48 EPS. Research analysts predict that KLA Co. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 3,415 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.13, for a total transaction of $806,383.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 959 shares in the company, valued at approximately $226,448.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KLAC. UBS Group boosted their price target on KLA from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised KLA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $319.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. Bank of America boosted their target price on KLA from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their target price on KLA from $235.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $308.00 target price (up from $271.00) on shares of KLA in a report on Monday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.16.

KLA Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

Featured Story: What is the S&P 500 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KLAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC).

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.