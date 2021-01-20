Mirador Capital Partners LP Sells 8,919 Shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM)

Mirador Capital Partners LP lowered its stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMM) by 6.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 127,621 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,919 shares during the quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP owned approximately 7.51% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF worth $3,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSMM. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $4,937,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $254,000. Finally, BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $210,000.

NASDAQ:BSMM opened at $25.41 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.41. Invesco BulletShares has a fifty-two week low of $23.78 and a fifty-two week high of $25.51.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 19th. This is an increase from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2022 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01.

