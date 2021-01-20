Mirrored Tesla Price Up 0.3% This Week (mTSLA)

Mirrored Tesla (CURRENCY:mTSLA) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 20th. One Mirrored Tesla token can now be bought for approximately $858.12 or 0.02481316 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Mirrored Tesla has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Mirrored Tesla has a market cap of $5.34 million and approximately $287,299.00 worth of Mirrored Tesla was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.28 or 0.00044173 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000835 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.93 or 0.00118344 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.50 or 0.00070855 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.27 or 0.00258140 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000764 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.28 or 0.00064417 BTC.

Mirrored Tesla Profile

Mirrored Tesla’s total supply is 6,221 tokens. Mirrored Tesla’s official website is mirror.finance. The official message board for Mirrored Tesla is medium.com/@mirror-protocol.

Mirrored Tesla Token Trading

Mirrored Tesla can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Tesla directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Tesla should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Mirrored Tesla using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

