Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.15 EPS

Mission Produce (NASDAQ:AVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Mission Produce stock traded up $0.04 on Wednesday, hitting $16.22. 19,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,140. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.95. Mission Produce has a 1 year low of $11.75 and a 1 year high of $16.54.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVO. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Mission Produce in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Mission Produce has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.33.

About Mission Produce

Mission Produce, Inc sources, produces, packs, distributes, and markets avocados in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Marketing and Distribution, and International Farming. It serves retail, wholesale, and foodservice customers. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Oxnard, California.

