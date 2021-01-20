Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires 2,915 Shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,592 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,915 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Street Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.6% during the third quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 7,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.2% during the third quarter. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Clean Yield Group boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 3.5% during the third quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 5,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BTR Capital Management Inc. now owns 28,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 62.3% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.99% of the company’s stock.

Get The Coca-Cola alerts:

KO stock opened at $48.51 on Wednesday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $36.27 and a 1-year high of $60.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $52.47 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $208.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.27, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David B. Weinberg sold 100,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.65, for a total value of $5,265,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,702,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David B. Weinberg sold 200,000 shares of The Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.12, for a total value of $10,024,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 355,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,803,325.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 400,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,264,000 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on KO. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC lowered their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Guggenheim cut The Coca-Cola from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.18.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO).

Receive News & Ratings for The Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.