Mission Wealth Management LP Acquires Shares of 20,273 Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Mission Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 20,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $668,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 27,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $810,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 14,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 25,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,005 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 272,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,697 shares during the period.

Shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $33.86 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.50. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $25.49 and a twelve month high of $30.70.

