Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,505 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $904,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EXPD. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hexavest Inc. raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 279.3% in the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 459 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 338 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 418.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 658 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Expeditors International of Washington by 769.0% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 982 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Expeditors International of Washington alerts:

Expeditors International of Washington stock opened at $93.06 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $88.85. The company has a market cap of $15.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.95 and a beta of 0.75. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 52-week low of $52.55 and a 52-week high of $97.24.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 28.55% and a net margin of 7.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 21,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.46, for a total transaction of $1,909,972.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 48,990 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,431,635.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 5,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.10, for a total value of $504,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 15,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,386,639. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Expeditors International of Washington from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Barclays downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Expeditors International of Washington from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.00.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, and other logistics solutions.

See Also: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXPD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD).

Receive News & Ratings for Expeditors International of Washington Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Expeditors International of Washington and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.