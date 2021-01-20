Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,373,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Investment Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 6,971 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 10,869 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $918,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 195,760 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,532,000 after purchasing an additional 40,560 shares during the last quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 7,359 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $621,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crescent Capital Consulting LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the fourth quarter worth $1,807,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Chevron alerts:

NYSE CVX opened at $94.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $176.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $89.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.22. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $115.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $24.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.34 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 32.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CVX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. HSBC upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen upped their price objective on Chevron from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chevron has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.27.

In other news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Article: Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.