Mission Wealth Management LP Boosts Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Mission Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Investment Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 20.8% in the 4th quarter. Investment Partners LTD. now owns 5,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,910,000. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 510.7% in the 4th quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. New England Guild Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 25,630 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $213.45 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $95.69 and a one year high of $215.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $179.24.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

