Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,057 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CX Institutional raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hudock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 416.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 310 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Perpetual Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. 81.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of The Travelers Companies stock opened at $143.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $138.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.47. The company has a market capitalization of $36.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $76.99 and a 52 week high of $144.29.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The insurance provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.21. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $7.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.43 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised The Travelers Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $106.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $134.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on The Travelers Companies from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.25.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

