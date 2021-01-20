Mission Wealth Management LP Decreases Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Mission Wealth Management LP cut its holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,772 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 759 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $1,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VZ. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Avion Wealth raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 53.4% in the third quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grace Capital purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 64.85% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Moffett Nathanson upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $65.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.90.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total transaction of $601,027.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VZ stock opened at $57.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $236.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is $59.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.84 and a 12-month high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.60 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.6275 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

