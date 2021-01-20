Mission Wealth Management LP Has $751,000 Position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $751,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DIA. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 12.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,603,000 after buying an additional 3,317 shares during the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 35.3% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 17,211 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after buying an additional 4,490 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 91.4% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 268 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.3% during the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 46,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $12,781,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter valued at about $158,529,000. 35.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DIA opened at $309.32 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $304.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $293.34. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $182.10 and a 52 week high of $312.27.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

