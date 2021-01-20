Mission Wealth Management LP Purchases 1,507 Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 29.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,664 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,507 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $780,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 12,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 39.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 13.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 3.4% during the third quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 3,106 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $356,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

MMC has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $135.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $123.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.72.

Shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $112.22 on Wednesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.33 and a 12-month high of $120.97. The company has a market cap of $56.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.20, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $114.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.08.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.09. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Also, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total transaction of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,928.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock worth $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

