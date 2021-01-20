Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 26,151 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Mission Wealth Management LP lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,855 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 26,151 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 1.5% of Mission Wealth Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $24,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,100.0% during the third quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 304.7% during the third quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the last quarter. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Summit X LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth about $33,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VWO traded up $0.95 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.45. 443,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,939,770. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.65. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $29.95 and a twelve month high of $53.48.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets Index Fund ETF Shares Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

