Mission Wealth Management LP Sells 94 Shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON)

Mission Wealth Management LP decreased its holdings in shares of Aon Plc (NYSE:AON) by 2.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in AON were worth $708,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AON. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc bought a new position in AON during the third quarter worth about $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Magellan Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of AON by 67.1% in the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of AON by 68.9% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of AON by 100.7% in the third quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AON stock opened at $209.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $47.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.44. Aon Plc has a fifty-two week low of $143.93 and a fifty-two week high of $238.19.

AON (NYSE:AON) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.04. AON had a net margin of 16.56% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The business had revenue of $2.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. AON’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Aon Plc will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

AON announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, November 20th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. AON’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.07%.

In other AON news, President Eric Andersen sold 5,000 shares of AON stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.46, for a total transaction of $987,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lester B. Knight bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $186.55 per share, with a total value of $1,865,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AON. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AON from $221.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $217.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of AON in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $231.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of AON from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $228.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.00.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

