Mitchell W. Pratt Sells 149,027 Shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) Stock

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE) COO Mitchell W. Pratt sold 149,027 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total value of $1,455,993.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CLNE traded up $0.66 on Wednesday, hitting $10.60. 10,030,411 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,451,684. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.19 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.29 and a beta of 2.02. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.05 and a 1-year high of $11.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $70.89 million during the quarter. Clean Energy Fuels had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 10.04%. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum upped their price target on Clean Energy Fuels from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Clean Energy Fuels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $6.50.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $723,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter worth about $377,000. 30.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Clean Energy Fuels

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets, primarily in the United States and Canada. The company supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for light, medium, and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

