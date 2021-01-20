Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Motors Co. (OTCMKTS:MMTOF) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,130,400 shares, a decrease of 17.0% from the December 15th total of 13,413,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 9,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,171.6 days.

Shares of Mitsubishi Motors stock opened at $2.22 on Wednesday. Mitsubishi Motors has a 12-month low of $1.79 and a 12-month high of $4.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.18.

Mitsubishi Motors Company Profile

Mitsubishi Motors Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, assembles, markets, and sells automobiles, and related component and replacement parts in Japan, Europe, North America, rest of Asia, and internationally. The company's products include cars and motors vehicles; and automobile engines, transmissions, and press parts.

