Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $0.33

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) (CVE:MKA)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.32, with a volume of 58500 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.31.

The company has a market capitalization of C$43.26 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.94. The company has a quick ratio of 12.48, a current ratio of 12.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.15.

Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) Company Profile (CVE:MKA)

Mkango Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Lancaster Exploration Limited, explores for and develops rare earth elements and associated minerals in the Republic of Malawi, Africa. It explores for uranium, niobium, tantalum, zircon, nickel, cobalt, and gold ores. The company's principal project is the Songwe Hill property within the Phalombe exploration license, which covers an area of 849.1 square kilometers located in southeast Malawi.

Read More: Capital Gains

Receive News & Ratings for Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mkango Resources Ltd. (MKA.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.