MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $162.18.

Several brokerages recently commented on MKSI. Benchmark raised their target price on MKS Instruments from $146.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Cowen lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $150.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on MKS Instruments from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th.

Shares of MKSI stock opened at $188.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.55 and a beta of 1.60. MKS Instruments has a one year low of $66.87 and a one year high of $189.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 4.58 and a quick ratio of 3.23.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $589.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $559.55 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 12.78%. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments will post 7.09 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.54, for a total value of $62,793.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,051 shares in the company, valued at $2,100,216.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MKSI. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments by 12,685.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,466,233 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $7,006,000 after buying an additional 4,431,302 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in MKS Instruments by 113.8% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 668,990 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $73,073,000 after purchasing an additional 356,127 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 11.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,873,907 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $207,518,000 after purchasing an additional 194,445 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MKS Instruments by 2,134.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 161,859 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $15,061,000 after purchasing an additional 154,614 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc acquired a new stake in MKS Instruments in the third quarter worth about $15,968,000. Institutional investors own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

