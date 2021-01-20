Modern Investment Coin Price Tops $1.21 on Top Exchanges (MODIC)

Modern Investment Coin (CURRENCY:MODIC) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 20th. One Modern Investment Coin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.21 or 0.00003452 BTC on exchanges. Modern Investment Coin has a total market cap of $2.45 million and approximately $236,995.00 worth of Modern Investment Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Modern Investment Coin has traded 13.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bonorum (BONO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $96.14 or 0.00273960 BTC.

Sapphire (SAPP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0786 or 0.00000224 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011076 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00014114 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded down 45.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003647 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded up 50.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000079 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded 41.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000800 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin Profile

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) is a coin. Modern Investment Coin’s total supply is 2,813,451 coins and its circulating supply is 2,024,720 coins. The official website for Modern Investment Coin is modic.fund.

Buying and Selling Modern Investment Coin

Modern Investment Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

