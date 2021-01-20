Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.49 Billion

Analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) will post sales of $2.49 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Mohawk Industries’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.62 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.41 billion. Mohawk Industries posted sales of $2.42 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, February 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Mohawk Industries will report full-year sales of $9.40 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $9.32 billion to $9.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $9.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.59 billion to $10.15 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Mohawk Industries.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $1.12. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.74% and a net margin of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MHK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Mohawk Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Mohawk Industries from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $75.00 to $96.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Mohawk Industries from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $121.43.

In other Mohawk Industries news, insider Cock Paul F. De sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.55, for a total value of $160,120.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,712,900.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 56,996 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.07, for a total value of $7,185,485.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,256 shares of company stock worth $8,625,354 in the last ninety days. 18.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $518,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,620,000. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 98.9% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 11,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 5,813 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,240,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $148.90 on Wednesday. Mohawk Industries has a fifty-two week low of $56.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.09, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.30.

Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

