Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Shares Up 5.2%

Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) shares traded up 5.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $1.03 and last traded at $1.02. 1,870,250 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,790,259 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.97.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Moleculin Biotech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $63.71 million, a P/E ratio of -3.09 and a beta of 2.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.87.

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03. On average, equities analysts forecast that Moleculin Biotech, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Moleculin Biotech stock. Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in Moleculin Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBRX) by 25.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 175,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned approximately 0.28% of Moleculin Biotech worth $142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.82% of the company’s stock.

About Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of oncology drug candidates. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin that is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs. The company's flagship immune/transcription modulator is WP1066, which is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of brain tumors, as well as to treat pancreatic cancer, AML, and glioblastoma.

Featured Article: Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD)

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.