Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. Monaker Group had a negative return on equity of 165.93% and a negative net margin of 4,094.42%.

MKGI opened at $2.35 on Wednesday. Monaker Group has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $4.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $2.57. The company has a market capitalization of $35.17 million, a PE ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 2.50.

Monaker Group Company Profile

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

