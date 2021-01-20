Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,595.36

Shares of Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1,595.36 and traded as high as $1,836.50. Mondi plc (MNDI.L) shares last traded at $1,830.50, with a volume of 546,032 shares trading hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.96, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,764.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,603.14. The company has a market capitalization of £8.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.23.

About Mondi plc (MNDI.L) (LON:MNDI)

Mondi plc manufactures and sells packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging products; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

